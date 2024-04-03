Huddersfield Giants boss Ian Watson opens up on Fenton Rogers drink-driving charge

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS head coach Ian Watson must have been cursing his luck ahead of his side’s trip to London Broncos last weekend.

The Giants travelled with just 19 players down to the capital, with one of those omitted from the squad being Fenton Rogers, who had been arrested for drink-driving and the assault of an emergency worker.

Rogers will now go up in court in May, with Huddersfield suspending the forward with immediate effect last week.

Following the Giants’ 26-6 win over the Broncos, Watson was asked about the players absent from the squad and touched upon the issue with Rogers.

“Obviously everyone knows about the news of what happened with Fenton at the weekend. So we’ve travelled down here with 19, which is unfortunate but it’s something that he’s going to have to learn from,” Watson told the club’s YouTube channel.

“The club have made the statement, Fenton will have to learn from it and he’s got to deal with the consequences that come from there now, so I think it’s best left with the club and with Fenton now.

“I’ve spoken to Fenton, I know what he’s feeling, I know he’s remorseful in that, but let the club go through their process, let the police do what they’re doing and go from there.

“I think after that then you can probably talk about it but at the moment it’s very raw for obviously a young lad in his position so hopefully we can get that sorted out and we can move forward.”

Huddersfield go up against Hull FC this weekend in the Super League, just over a fortnight since the Giants’ 54-6 thrashing of the Black and Whites in the Challenge Cup Sixth Round.

