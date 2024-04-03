Huddersfield Giants and Wigan Warriors stars sign long-term deals

WIGAN WARRIORS star Bevan French has signed a new long-term deal with the club, whilst Harry Rushton has done the same at Huddersfield Giants.

28-year-old French has penned a new four-year deal with the club for the 2025-2028 seasons.

Bevan joined the Warriors halfway through the 2019 season from Parramatta Eels and became an instant hit with supporters, lighting up the competition with his skill and blistering pace from the outset.

In 2022 he broke the record for the most tries scored (7) in a Super League fixture before being substituted on 62 minutes.

Ever-present in 2023, he became the Steve Prescott Man of Steel, earning the right to be called the best player in the competition.

On signing his new deal Bevan French said: “I’ve always said since I first arrived here that I’ve evolved as a person and as a player, and I’ve learned so much from the coaching staff and the other players around me.

“With the talk of where the Club is at now and where it’s going, it’s exciting and you want to strive for a lot of success.

French continued: “It wasn’t a hard decision to make, I’ve built up lots of good relationships here, on and off the field. It was my first option to try and get something sorted out here, and I’m glad we’ve managed to get it done.”

Meanwhile, Rushton has signed a new four-year deal with Huddersfield.

The loose-forward joined the club during the off-season of 2022 from NRL side Canberra Raiders, and had a bright start to his Super League career, shining in the defeat of Catalans Dragons at the John Smith’s Stadium before unfortunately his 2023 season was cut short by injury.

Born in England but of Irish descent, Rushton started his career at Wigan Warriors before joining Canberra, then finding his home in Huddersfield at the Giants.

Rushton discussed penning his new deal at the Giants, and how he has found his home in Huddersfield.

“I’ve been here in Huddersfield for around 18 months now and I settled in right away, everyone from the coaching staff, players and everyone behind the scenes has always made me feel really welcome” said Rushton, who is sponsored by Keith & Bren Hellawell.

“I’m excited to spend my future here, I was really unlucky with the injury last year and that was a tough period for me, but to be rewarded for my hard work with a new deal means a lot.

“I enjoy working with Ian Watson, I’ve been putting in a lot of work behind the scenes over the past few months to get where I am now and I’m looking forward to the next few years, and hopefully building on what we’ve started.

“My dad is Rugby League through and through, so for him to watch me playing Super League, is an extremely proud moment for my family, and I hope to continue this into the future.”

Head Coach Ian Watson commented on keeping another young talent at the Giants: “We’re absolutely over the moon with him signing, we have an ambition as a club to retain high quality young players and we rate Harry extremely highly, said Watson, who is sponsored by KP Motors.

“We hope that he can fulfil his potential with Huddersfield and his ability will lead him to be a leader and future international player.

“We’ve got high ambitions for Harry, he’s focused and driven and hard-working, you can’t ask for much more of a player and he’s exactly the type of player we want at this club.

“The work that he’s been putting in during his injury has showed his drive and determination to return stronger, and he has done that with his re-introduction into the first team.”

