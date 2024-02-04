Huddersfield Giants boss Ian Watson reacts to Castleford Tigers loss, gives verdict on yellow card, Jake Connor issue and “terrible” windy conditions

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS head coach Ian Watson has given his reaction to his side’s 20-14 friendly loss away at Castleford Tigers this afternoon.

The Giants were second best for most of the fixture, but Watson has hailed the game as a necessity for his overseas players in getting used to the early rounds of Super League.

“It was a really good hit out. The first 40 minutes was our focus and getting through it unscathed after that. As you’ve seen throughout already, players have been picking up niggles,” Watson told League Express.

“Our big thing was to come here today and play on a different pitch than what we’ve been used to in training with different conditions to get the Australian guys see some old school rugby. They’ve never experienced anything like this.

“I was pretty pleased defensively at half-time with the 0-0 because both teams were sloppy with the ball. But the wind conditions didn’t help. The boys were saying that the wind was terrible in the first-half and then it seemed to turn around and we got it again in the second-half!

“It was a worthwhile exercise for us and hopefully it was a good one for Paul McShane on his testimonial.”

So how does Watson think his side adapted to the conditions?

“I think they struggled to adapt to the conditions. Last week we had good conditions, they were dry and ideal to play a bit of rugby. This week we started to go lateral too early on instead of being direct in these conditions.

“We threw about four or five balls into touch. We were playing dry track football but you can’t play it in this.

“Adam Clune said that it is a different experience and it’s a good one for him to learn from going forward. He will be better for that and we will be better for it.

“The attack needs to improve and playing the conditions. The start of the year will be similar to what it was today and maybe wet as well.

“We can’t try and chase points when we have to play more conservative at the start of the season. It’s an old football field so it is heavy too.

“Think about us, we train on a 4G pitch so it’s fast and this, all of a sudden, gets your legs. Matty English came off early because he had tightness in his calf probably because he has trained on a 4G pitch. We knew we were going to get this there which is why we came in pre-season.

“The stands are quite low here and the wind whistles and on a windy day like today, it can go either way.”

Huddersfield went down to 12 men after just five minutes with Luke Yates sent to the sinbin for a dangerous tackle, but Watson doesn’t believe the Giants stalwart will have a case to answer with the Disciplinary Match Review Panel.

“Looking back at it, we think it’s alright. I talked to Aaron (Moore, referee) in there because he (Luke Yates) has gone in underneath Innes Senior.

“Innes bounces off Matty English and Yatesy has tackled him from the inside and gone underneath him. Live, it looked like he landed on his shoulder but we watched it back and it looks like he’s landed on his back.

“Hopefully it’s nothing more than a sinbin, we’ve already got one player suspended and we don’t want any more banned.

“We don’t want our best players missing out and that’s what Super League wants too. Hopefully, he will get a slap on the wrist.”

Huddersfield fans held their breath at the start of the second-half when star Jake Connor began limping after appearing to land awkwardly.

But Watson believes that the fullback will be fine for the Giants’ clash against Leigh Leopards in Round One.

“The Castleford player landed on the back of his leg. He grabbed his collar as he ran through and accidentally landed on the back of Jake’s leg.

“That might be looked at (by the Disciplinary Match Review Panel) as that’s what happened with Tui Lolohea.

“He seems to be ok. Fingers crossed we have come through unscathed which is exactly what we want.”

