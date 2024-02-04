Ex-Warrington Wolves boss Steve Price ‘blocked’ from taking up new coaching role

FORMER Warrington Wolves head coach Steve Price has been ‘blocked’ from taking up a new coaching role.

Price, who led Warrington from 2018 to 2021 winning one Challenge Cup in the process, is currently on the coaching staff at the Cronulla Sharks.

However, the 46-year-old has been linked with taking up a position on the New South Wales Blues’ coaching staff with new Blues boss Michael Maguire hunting Price.

Maguire is, of course, replacing Brad Fittler as New South Wales head coach. But, the Sharks have not agreed to let Price take up a position given the fact that fellow Cronulla assistant Josh Hannay is already on the Queensland Maroons coaching staff.

Maguire and Price have worked together in the past, with the the former bringing in the latter to join his New Zealand coaching staff during last year’s Pacific Cup – which the Kiwis ended up winning.

Cronulla head coach Craig Fitzgibbon, however, is unwilling to lose two assistants for the 2024 State of Origin Series, with Price remaining with the Sharks.

