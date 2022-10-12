Huddersfield Giants confirm signing of Salford Red Devils forward

Huddersfield Giants have signed Harvey Livett from Salford Red Devils on a three-year contract.

The 25-year-old back-row forward started his career at Warrington Wolves, featuring in the 2018 Challenge Cup final and earning England Knights recognition in 2018, before two seasons at Salford.

Following the expiry of his deal at the Red Devils Livett, who has also had loan spells at Rochdale Hornets and Hull KR in his career, has joined Huddersfield.

For Giants boss Ian Watson it is a first time to coach Livett, having signed him for Salford before leaving the club.

“Harvey is exactly the kind of player that we want to have involved in this organisation and we’re excited for him to join up with the squad,” said Watson.

“I have a lot of faith in him, I’ve told him that, he’s a hard worker who offers size and speed. He can add versatility and another dynamic that will be a great addition to our side.”