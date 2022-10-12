RFL’s online events beckon tomorrow for grassroots outfits

This Thursday (13 October) could be a busy day for amateur club administrators.

The Rugby Football League has arranged two events, both online, which should attract the attention of all pro-active grassroots stalwarts.

The first – overseen by `Club Matters’ – is a virtual session (with an option of morning or afternoon attendance) which will explore the current cost of living crisis for both asset owning and non-asset owning organisations “with presentations from sector partners, opportunities for questions and answers, and an exploration of challenges and practical solutions.”

The first session is from 10.00am to noon, and the second from 1.30pm to 3.30pm, and places can be booked by emailing https://forms.office.com/pages/responsepage.aspx?id=YFS2xov2ukCM_VTEh_ZBBJ_sLDkxMUZCq0AmqREi-kxUOU1XS1Y0R0RSR01EWTc3N05IV0ZGOTRVWi4u

Sport England’s monthly Crowdfunder Sport webinar, meanwhile, will be held from noon to 12,45pm, and will cover:

• An introduction to the two match funds, ‘Active Together’ and ‘Places and Spaces’.

• A ‘What is crowdfunding?’ section, led by a dedicated Crowdfunder Sport Coach (at Crowdfunder)

• An interview with Leigh Miners Rangers, who recently ran a successful campaign and secured a £10,000 pledge towards their Floodlight Upgrade project, with £24,561 eventually raised.

• Details of the free “wraparound support” that Sport England have available.

• to help people on their own crowdfunding journeys

The signup link is https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/crowdfund-sport-learn-introduction-to-crowdfunding-tickets-395857258717?aff=SEInternalComms.