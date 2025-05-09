Huddersfield Giants duo make season-long loan moves

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS pair Darius Carter and Jack Billington have made loan moves to Sheffield Eagles until the end of the 2025 season.

Carter, a young centre, made his debut in the Super League last season for the Giants in their clash against Warrington Wolves back in September, before he was later called up to the Jamaica national squad for their friendly against Wales at the end of the year.

At the end of last season, the centre was one of six players who was awarded a professional deal with the club, and he was promoted to their reserves squad for this year.

Billington, a young back-rower, also made his Super League debut in the exact same game as Carter against Warrington last season.

He’s made seven appearances off the bench so far this season for the Giants, and he recently signed a new deal to remain with the club until the end of the 2027 season.

Over the course of the last two years, he has also gained experience in the Betfred Championship with Barrow Raiders in 2023, and Dewsbury Rams last season.