England contender AJ Brimson is Gold Coast Titans’ hero at Newcastle Knights

NEWCASTLE KNIGHTS 20 GOLD COAST TITANS 24

TOM SMITH, McDonald Jones Stadium, Friday

DES HASLER’S hellish week ended on a high, after his Titans overturned a 20-0 deficit to run down the Knights and snap a five-game losing streak.

The media placed Hasler in the spotlight for his relationship with dropped star David Fifita, performance clauses in his contract and his side’s dismal form — and pens were poised when Newcastle slammed on a big lead inside the first half-hour.

But Phillip Sami scored a brace either side of half-time to get the Titans back in the contest, before AJ Brimson – in the week he received clearance to switch international allegiance from Australia to England – became the hero with two late tries to snatch victory and quieten the club’s critics somewhat.

A week after ending a five-match losing run of their own, the Knights started brightly.

Kalyn Ponga kicked off proceedings with a penalty-goal before Dylan Lucas penetrated some flimsy goal-line defence.

Fletcher Sharpe continued his hot try-scoring form, finding himself on the end of a dazzling move involving Ponga, Bradman Best and Greg Marzhew down the left.

Mat Croker’s extended the Knights’ lead before Sami pegged it back in the right corner.

When the centre added number two within seven minutes of the restart, the comeback gathered steam.

And Brimson finished the job, capitalising on a deft Alofiana Khan-Pereira offload then grounding an even better kick by his winger to give the beleaguered Titans a rare win.

KNIGHTS: 1 Kalyn Ponga, 2 James Schiller, 3 Dane Gagai, 4 Bradman Best, 5 Greg Marzhew, 6 Fletcher Sharpe, 7 Jack Cogger, 8 Jacob Saifiti, 9 Phoenix Crossland, 10 Leo Thompson, 11 Dylan Lucas, 12 Kai Pearce-Paul, 13 Tyson Frizell. Subs (all used): 14 Jayden Brailey, 15 Mat Croker, 16 Adam Elliott, 17 Brodie Jones

Tries: Lucas (16), Sharpe (24), Croker (28); Goals: Ponga 4/4

TITANS: 1 Jaylan De Groot, 2 Alofiana Khan-Pereira, 3 Brian Kelly, 4 Phillip Sami, 5 Jojo Fifita, 6 AJ Brimson, 7 Jayden Campbell, 8 Moeaki Fotuaika, 9 Sam Verrills, 10 Reagan Campbell-Gillard, 11 Klese Haas, 12 Beau Fermor, 13 Tino Fa’asuamaleaui. Subs (all used): 14 Chris Randall, 15 Iszac Fa’asuamaleaui, 16 Arama Hau, 17 Josiah Pahulu

Tries: Sami (35, 47), Brimson (66, 78); Goals: Campbell 4/4

SCORING SEQUENCE: 2-0, 8-0, 14-0, 20-0, 20-6; 20-12, 20-18, 20-24

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Knights: Jacob Saifiti; Titans: AJ Brimson

Penalty count: 6-4; Half-time: 20-6; Referee: Belinda Sharpe; Attendance: 15,193