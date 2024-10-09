Huddersfield Giants explain why Jake Connor was allowed to leave and his replacement

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS have explained why Jake Connor was allowed to leave the club and how they will go about replacing him.

Connor yesterday signed a two-year deal with the Leeds Rhinos, ending a two-year spell at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Huddersfield Giants Managing Director Richard Thewlis commented on the move and plans for the future: “This was understandably a difficult decision to arrive at but we did not feel in a position to extend Jakes’ contract now beyond the end of next season which was the ask we were faced with.

“We knew there was a suitor at Leeds who would give him the longer term security he wanted, and when they met our terms to leave we were faced with the reality that a move would occur.

“That has freed up some salary cap space and Luke has been active in his research into the market and we’d expect to be able to move things around with the squad to support him now as we have with all our coaches in the past.

“We wish Jake every success at Leeds and thank him for his contribution over the past two seasons and in his previous stint, and now turn all our attention to supporting Luke’s work in getting his preferred squad into pre-season at the start of November.”

