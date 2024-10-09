Ex-Wigan Warriors hero Joel Tomkins linked with Super League job

FORMER Wigan Warriors hero Joel Tomkins is being linked with a new Super League job.

That’s according to French publication, L’Independant, which has linked Tomkins with the assistant coach role at Catalans Dragons.

Following the exit of Steve McNamara’s number two, Andy Last who has joined Hull FC, the Dragons are in need of a new right-hand man for McNamara.

League Express yesterday linked former St Helens assistant Laurent Frayssinous with the role, but now L’Independant has speculated that Joel Tomkins could be reunited with brother Sam at the Stade Gilbert Brutus for 2025 and beyond.

Joel is currently on the books of Wigan Warriors – where he played between 2005 and 2018 after a brief spell in rugby union in-between – as development manager following two years’ training as a firefighter.

