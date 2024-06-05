Huddersfield Giants forward Luke Yates names “the best stadium” he has played at

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS forward Luke Yates has named the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as “the best stadium” he has ever played at.

Back in 2022, Yates led the Giants to the Challenge Cup Final which, of course, they subsequently lost against the Wigan Warriors.

However, it was the first time that the showpiece event had been played at anywhere other than Wembley since 2006 when Twickenham was the host.

51,628 spectators flocked to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium that year – and Yates has fond memories of that venue.

“Tottenham was unbelievable, it was the best stadium I have ever played at,” Yates told League Express.

“From the atmosphere to the sheds to the pitch, I literally cannot fault it at all.”

For the 29-year-old, the Challenge Cup was something new to him – and most overseas players that come to Super League – and Yates confesses that he hadn’t even heard of the competition until he arrived on British shores on 2019 with the London Broncos.

“To be honest, I didn’t even know what the Challenge Cup was. I had no idea about it,” Yates joked.

“I sort of started to recognise the magnitude of it when I came over here. When Aussie lads come over, we sign to play Super League so the cup doesn’t really get mentioned.

“Once you see how many eyes are on it though and the build up to the final at Wembley, it is massive.

“You come over here and want to win trophies.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast