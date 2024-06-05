Walker strolls to victory

REISS WALKER racked up 28 points, from four tries and six goals, as WESTS WARRIORS beat NORTH HERTS CRUSADERS 52-0 in Saturday’s SOUTHERN CONFERENCE LEAGUE programme.

Jack Payne added two tries, and remaining touchdowns went to Chris Watkins, Leighton Ball, Sam Roberts and James Morrison.

EASTERN RHINOS, who were 32-0 ahead at the break against BRISTOL ALL GOLDS, went 36-0 clear before the visitors posted tries by Oliver Winterbottom, Leon Atherton and Dominic Williams in a 36-12 result.

The Rhinos, however, had fully asserted their authority in their first win of the season with a brace apiece for Robert Williams and George Wood, with Adam Cook, Tyler Bedford and Ethan Fowler also dotting down; Aidan Frensham landed four goals.

Results

Saturday 1 June 2024

Wests Warriors 52 North Herts Crusaders 0; Brentwood Eels 18 Bedford Tigers 20; London Chargers 12 Hammersmith Hills Hoists 12; Eastern Rhinos 36 Bristol All Golds 12.

There are no fixtures this week.