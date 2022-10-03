Huddersfield Giants forward makes permanent Championship switch

York City Knights have signed prop Ronan Michael from Huddersfield Giants on a two-year deal.

The Irish international spent last season on loan at the Championship club, scoring three tries in 19 appearances, and has now made the move permanent.

Michael, 22, only made one Super League appearance for the Giants, in 2020 after a short spell with Canberra Raiders which was cut short by the Covid pandemic.

“Ronan is a very athletic individual who has a fantastic drive towards improving,” hailed York head coach James Ford.

“He’s relatively new to Rugby League and he was always a player we thought would improve as he was exposed to more rugby towards the top end of the Championship.

“He started the season really well and finished it with some strong performances. We’ll work really hard alongside Ronan ensuring he improves one or two areas within his game and fulfils his potential.”