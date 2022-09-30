Huddersfield Giants forward signs new long-term deal

Huddersfield Giants have agreed a new two-year contract extension with Sebastine Ikahihifo, keeping the prop at the club until the end of 2025.

The New Zealander has been with Huddersfield since 2016, though spent two years on loan at Salford Red Devils in 2020 and 2021.

But Ikahihifo’s long-term future remains with the Giants, where he has made 91 appearances to date.

“I’m delighted to be renewing my contract with Huddersfield Giants,” said the 31-year-old.

“We have achieved a lot in 2022 but the expectation from this group is to deliver consistently and be reaching finals and winning trophies consistently and I’d like to help make that happen.

“We have an excellent team and an excellent coaching staff, so all things are looking up for us to continue to move in the right direction.”