NCL semi-final venue switched

Tomorrow’s (Saturday 1 October) National Conference League second qualifying semi-final between Hunslet Club Parkside and Siddal is being played at Hunslet Warriors, rather than on Parkside’s pitch on Hunslet Moor.

The match is being staged at the Warriors’ Oval ground because of damage to Parkside’s perimeter fencing, together with issues with changing facilities as a soccer game is also taking place at the Hunslet Club.

The fixture is kicking off at 2.30pm, with the winner set to progress to the Grand Final against West Hull at the Millennium Stadium, Post Office Road, Featherstone on Saturday 8 October.