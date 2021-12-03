Huddersfield Giants hand new deal to fullback

Huddersfield Giants have agreed a new deal with Olly Ashall-Bott to retain the fullback for the 2022 season.

The 24-year-old has signed a one-year contract to remain with the Giants, having first joined for 2021.

Ashall-Bott made nine appearances for Ian Watson’s side last term, along with playing twice in a loan spell at Wakefield Trinity, and the former Widnes Vikings and London Broncos man is aiming to nail down a spot next season.

“It’s great to be able to continue my career at Huddersfield and be part of this squad that I think can really compete in 2022,” he said.

“I’m looking forward to battling for a place in the first team to play Super League rugby next year in this talented squad.”

Watson said: “I know Olly really well after spending a couple of seasons with him now and his performances and attitude to being a Super League player have gotten better every week.

“He played a couple of games on loan for me in 2020 (at Salford Red Devils) but I thought he showed some real promise and maturity here at Huddersfield last year so I’m over the moon that we have been able to keep him involved in our squad.”