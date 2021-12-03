Barrow Raiders secure former Super League star halfback

Championship newcomers Barrow Raiders have pulled off an impressive coup with the signing of former Super League and NRL halfback Jarrod Sammut.

The veteran Australian started his career with Penrith Panthers before moving to England, playing in Super League with Crusaders, Bradford Bulls, Wakefield Trinity and Wigan Warriors.

Sammut, 34, has also played outside the top flight with Workington Town, London Broncos and Leigh Centurions, returning for a second stint in the capital last season.

Now the Malta international will be back in Cumbria in 2022 playing for Barrow, who won the League 1 title last term.

“I think the club has shown real momentum the last few seasons and more notably winning the league last season,” explained Sammut of his move.

“Adding that older, more experienced head amongst a group of lads eager to push on from the high of promotion and keep competing with the top teams I think puts us in good stead heading in to the new season.”

Raiders head coach Paul Crarey added: “The signing of Jarrod Sammut is a great coup for us as a team and the club.

“Not only does he bring a wealth of experience in the game at the highest level, he will also add even more X-factor to our offensive options.

“Jarrod is still an ambitious professional and a born winner. We look forward to him entertaining our fans and helping us bring the success the club deserves.”