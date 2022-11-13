Huddersfield Giants hope new additions will help boost attendances

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS will reveal the numbers for their new-look squad at a special event next month.

And club officials want fans to take the opportunity to mingle with players on Tuesday, December 6 (6.00pm onwards).

Co-hosted by the Huddersfield Giants Supporters’ Association, the meet and greet is free to attend and will take place at the Smile Bar (38 Wakefield Road, Aspley HD1 3AQ).

Coach Ian Watson has brought in nine new recruits as he aims to build on taking Huddersfield to the play-offs for the first time since 2015.

Centres Kevin Naiqama and Esan Marsters and forward Harry Rushton have been lured from the NRL.

Versatile back Jake Connor has returned to the club from Hull while centre or backrower Harvey Livett has moved from Salford and hooker Nathan Peats from Toulouse.

Meanwhile threequarters Jake Bibby and Sam Halsall and prop Jack Bibby have all crossed the Pennines from Wigan.

As well as driving last season’s Challenge Cup finalists forward on the pitch, the Giants are working to boost attendances at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Including the home play-off eliminator loss to Watson’s former club Salford, this year’s average league gate was 5,233.

The last time the figure topped 6,000 was in 2014, and the Giants have added to their marketing team, with Lucas Cockshott now working with Tim Burton and Cameron Deacon with the key aim of increasing the club’s supporter base via social media.

Meanwhile the Giants will warm up for the new campaign with a pre-season trip to Castleford on Sunday, February 5 for Nathan Massey’s testimonial.

They will begin their Super League challenge a week later than the majority of sides, not featuring until Friday, February 24 when Warrington visit, after scheduled round-one opponents St Helens confirmed their participation in the World Club Challenge.

