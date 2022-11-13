Tee Ritson on ‘dream come true’ after move to St Helens

PROLIFIC winger Theerapol ‘Tee’ Ritson says his move to St Helens is “a dream come true”.

The 26-year-old has swapped Championship side Barrow Raiders for the Super League champions on a season-long loan deal, which includes an option for Saints to make the move permanent at the end of the 2023 campaign.

So the Thailand international, who has amassed 100 tries in his career including 55 in 46 outings across the last two years with Barrow, will be looking to impress in the top-flight and fill the void left by rugby union-bound Regan Grace.

“This is an absolute dream come true,” said Ritson.

“It’s always been an ambition to play in the Super League, and now I have the opportunity to do so for the best team in the league.

“It’s an incredible feeling and I’m grateful for this opportunity. I’m really excited to get started and to meet everyone.”

Ritson became Saints’ first signing under Paul Wellens, quickly followed by another outside back with Dewsbury-born teen Wesley Bruines signing a one-year deal from South Sydney Rabbitohs.

“Tee is a player we’ve been watching a lot, especially once we knew we’d be looking at the new season with one less winger and we’d need more competition within the squad,” explained Wellens.

“His pace and athleticism are there for everyone to see and he’s had an impressive year, as he was crowned the top try-scorer in the Championship last season.

“He has a great work ethic and a fantastic attitude, which I’m sure will see him continue to develop with us at Saints.”

On 19-year-old Bruines, who has played for England Community Lions and was part of Wakefield Trinity’s system until moving to Australia for a year, Wellens added: “Wesley is a player with great potential, he has good knowledge of the game and the Super League competition.

“He has a really impressive work ethic and moving to Australia at a young age just shows how ambitious he is, but there’s a real resilience there as well from him and he’s really got his head down over the last few years and improved massively.

“This is a great opportunity for Wes, and having spoken with him I know it’s one he’s very eager to take.

“His addition gives our squad added depth and provides further competition for places.”

