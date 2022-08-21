Huddersfield Giants’ ‘hungry’ Chris McQueen eager for England World Cup call

Chris McQueen says he is still “competitive and hungry” for the international game if England coach Shaun Wane gives him a call for the World Cup.

The backrower has been a standout in Huddersfield Giants’ impressive season to date, including winning the Lance Todd Trophy in the Challenge Cup Final.

Although born in Australia, 33-year-old McQueen is eligible for England through his London-born father and has one cap from 2017.

“I’m already exclusively England-eligible and if I got the call, I’d be available,” said McQueen.

“I know some guys retire from rep footy as they get a bit older, but that’s not me.

“I’m still competitive, I’m still hungry, I still want to achieve everything I can possibly achieve. If there’s an opportunity to play, absolutely my hand is up.

“I had a lot of fun in the camp in 2017, which was in Australia. The weather was beautiful, the boys were very welcoming when I wasn’t quite sure how that was going to go, being Australian-born. But I really enjoyed my time.”

McQueen is also loving his time with Huddersfield, so much so he recently agreed a new deal to stay for next season.

He sees a bright future for the club but is fully focused on the present, with success realistic this year as well.

“We’ve put in so much this year and I think over the next few years the club is going to have quite a lot of success,” said McQueen.

“I’m really excited to be a part of that and that was my motivation to extend with the club.

“We’ve built a good squad for next year, but that’s next year. As one of the older guys, I always tell the young boys ‘let’s not wait to achieve something’. We’ve got an opportunity to achieve something now.

“We’re sitting in third and we’ve had a good year. Let’s not waste what we’ve done. The time is now and the opportunity is right now.”

