RFL change squad and disciplinary rules for Super League double-header

The RFL has informed Super League clubs of specific arrangements regarding Rounds 25 and 26 for issuing their 21-man squads and in relation to the Match Review Panel.

The ten clubs playing their Round 26 fixtures on August 29 will not be required to submit 21-man squads until noon on Sunday August 28.

For Hull FC and Toulouse, who play on August 28, the deadline will be 10am on the day of the game.

For the five Round 25 matches being played on August 24-25, the Match Review Panel will meet on the morning of Friday August 26. Any charges will be considered at an Operational Rules Tribunal on Saturday August 27 and clubs will have until 11am on that day to challenge charges, as normal.

The Wigan-St Helens match on August 26 will be reviewed the following morning and any charges will be considered at an ORT hearing later that day.

The clubs will have until 1.30pm, or three hours after charges are notified – whichever is later – to decide whether to challenge any charges.

