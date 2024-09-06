Huddersfield Giants’ injury doubts for London Broncos match

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS have several concerns ahead of Sunday’s visit from London Broncos.

New head coach Luke Robinson has made two changes to his 21-man squad for the match, with Sam Hewitt and Fenton Rogers serving suspensions.

Adam Milner and Oliver Wilson have been named in their places but Milner has a back issue and, although Wilson has recovered from the calf injury which saw him miss the past seven games, his wife is expected to imminently give birth.

Hooker Ash Golding is also struggling with his calf, putting him at risk of playing in the tie, while Jake Connor remains out of the squad with a knee injury.

London could be boosted by the return of James Meadows, despite initial fears that the halfback could miss the rest of the season with a knee injury.

Meadows has missed their last seven matches but returns in the only change to Mike Eccles’ squad, replacing Dan Hoyes.

Huddersfield 21-man squad: 3 Esan Marsters, 4 Kevin Naiqama, 5 Jake Bibby, 6 Tui Lolohea, 7 Adam Clune, 8 Chris Hill, 9 Adam Milner, 10 Joe Greenwood, 14 Ash Golding, 16 Harry Rushton, 17 Oliver Wilson, 18 Seb Ikahihifo, 19 Tom Deakin, 20 Elliot Wallis, 21 Leroy Cudjoe, 22 Harvey Livett, 23 Olly Russell, 26 Hugo Salabio, 27 Kieran Rush, 30 Aidan McGowan, 33 Andre Savelio.

London 21-man squad: 2 Lee Kershaw, 3 Jarred Bassett, 4 Hakim Maloudi, 5 Iliess Macani, 6 Jack Campagnolo, 7 James Meadows, 8 Rob Butler, 9 Sam Davis, 10 Lewis Bienek, 11 Will Lovell, 12 Ethan Natoli, 15 Marcus Stock, 17 Sadiq Adebiyi, 18 Emmanuel Waine, 19 Rhys Kennedy, 20 Oli Leyland, 21 Robbie Storey, 23 Josh Rourke, 26 Jensen Monk, 29 Jacob Jones, 34 Ugo Tison.

