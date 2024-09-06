‘We aim to win every competition’: Tyrone May on trophy hunt with Hull KR ahead of Shield showdown

HULL KR are three games away from a first League Leaders’ Shield and Tyrone May can’t wait for the blockbuster clash that will go a long way to determining their fate.

The Robins stayed top of Super League after beating Salford last Friday for an eighth consecutive victory, and travel to second-placed Wigan this Friday looking to distance their nearest challengers.

Halfback May was part of the Catalans side beaten to both the League Leaders’ Shield, and then in the Grand Final, by Wigan last season and is relishing the pivotal upcoming game.

“There’s no sugar-coating it, we’re both at the top of the league and fighting for that one and two spot,” said May.

“Every game is as important as the next and it doesn’t get any bigger than Wigan away.

“They’re the benchmark of the competition, that’s where we want to get to, and hopefully we can put in a good performance.”

Winning the Shield may be considered a secondary achievement to claiming the Super League title through the play-offs, but Hull KR are determined to end a drought of almost 40 years for a top honour.

“It’s still a trophy and it shows the most consistent team throughout the year,” added May.

“That’s what we’re aiming for. We aim to win every competition that we’re in. No matter whether it’s the League Leaders’, the Challenge Cup or the Grand Final at the end of the year, you want to win them all.

“The next one to try for is the League Leaders’ and this is probably the most important game for it.”

Rovers are also determined to fight for silverware long-term, and demonstrated that with confirmation of Rhyse Martin’s signing last week.

The Leeds and Papua New Guinea star has signed a two-year deal and fills a gap for coach Willie Peters both in the back row and as a goal-kicker.

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast