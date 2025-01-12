Huddersfield Giants make two more signings

HUDDERSFIELD have bolstered their pack with the signings of forward duo of Grace Burnett and Skye Jackson.

Burnett joins the Giants from Warrington, where she scored four tries in 17 appearances last year, while Jackson has signed from the British Army side.

“I am really excited to join Huddersfield,” said Burnett.

“The support within the squad is unlike anything I’ve been a part of before and I’m looking forward to fitting into my role within this set-up. I plan to strive towards my personal goals and contribute positively to the team.”

Jackson added: “I’m really looking forward to being a part of Huddersfield Giants and embracing the challenge that comes with playing in Super League.

“They’re a great set of girls, and I can’t wait to see what the season holds for us.”