Huddersfield Giants’ new signing Adam Clune reveals previous Super League offers and why he turned down one NRL opportunity

ADAM CLUNE will be one of Huddersfield Giants’ main playmakers in the 2024 Super League season after joining from Newcastle Knights.

The halfback signed a three-year deal with the Giants, but it’s been a journey for Clune that may well have seen him in the northern hemisphere before now.

When asked about previous Super League interest, the 28-year-old revealed offers, but why now everything has fallen into place at Huddersfield.

“I wasn’t really looking to come before last year so my manager hadn’t ever looked this far. Previously I have (had offers) but I wanted to honour my contracts in the NRL and then at this stage in my career I got an opportunity,” Clune told League Express.

“I did have the opportunity to stay at Newcastle, but we haven’t got any kids so flying around the world is a bit easier and my wife was on board. She was keen to do it at this stage. Then we’ve got the team to come and play for, the competition is in a good place right now, I’ve got people I know here and it all fell into place.”

So how would Clune sum up his time at Newcastle after spending two seasons at the Hunter club?

“I grew up supporting the Knights so I jumped at the chance to sign there. It was tough to leave the Dragons after a decade but I really enjoyed my time at Newcastle,” Clune continued.

“It is a great place to live, it is similar to Wollongong where I lived previously but I loved the lads. There were a lot of good fellas and I learned a lot from the coaching staff of Blake Green and Adam O’Brien.

“It was really good to get to know Andrew Johns and Danny Buderus too, not just on a footy level but to get to know them as people was probably the coolest thing. I loved my time there.”

