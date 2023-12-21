Midlands Hurricanes terminate contract of rugby league player following cocaine ban

MIDLANDS HURRICANES have terminated the contract of their player Tobias Richardson following a statement by UK Anti-Doping this afternoon.

UKAD handed Richardson a three-month ban for cocaine use after a urine sample was taken from Richardson at a game between Midlands Hurricanes and Dewsbury Rams in July of this year.

Following UK Anti Doping’s (UKAD) statement regarding Richardson the club have released the following statement:

“Midlands Hurricanes do not condone any breaking of rules around doping in sport and we work closely with UKAD and the RFL to ensure that our players are educated about drug use.

“The actions of Tobias Richardson fell well below what is expected of players representing Midlands Hurricanes.

“The player is no longer under contract with the club.

“We will continue to offer Tobias support from afar and wish him well for the future.

“No further comments will be given at this time.”

