Huddersfield Giants player banned following Challenge Cup semi-finals

Huddersfield Giants forward Josh Jones will miss this Thursday’s Challenge Cup final dress rehearsal with Wigan Warriors through suspension.

Jones has been given a one-match ban by the match review panel for Grade B dangerous contact in his side’s semi-final win over Hull KR.

The back-row will sit out Huddersfield’s home clash with Wigan in Super League this week, but can return the following week when the Giants welcome Toulouse Olympique.

Hull KR hooker Matt Parcell was charged by the panel with a Grade A dangerous throw in the Challenge Cup semi, but has avoided a ban so will be free to play Castleford Tigers in Super League on Sunday.

There were no charges in the aftermath of the semi-final between Wigan and St Helens, though Saints’ Konrad Hurrell was handed a caution for dangerous contact.