Sky Sports confirm more live Super League TV games including double header

Super League have announced another five live matches on Sky Sports, including a double header with a Women’s Super League game.

St Helens will host Leeds Rhinos at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Thursday 23 June in both the men’s and women’s competitions and both matches will be televised by Sky.

The women’s game will kick off at 5.30pm, followed by the men’s match at 8pm.

That weekend, Sky will also show men’s Super League clashes between Warrington Wolves and Hull FC (Friday 24 June, 8pm), plus Hull KR against Huddersfield Giants (Sunday 26 June, 3.15pm).

Two weeks earlier, games between Salford Red Devils and Wigan Warriors (Friday 10 June, 8pm) and Catalans Dragons and Hull FC (Saturday 11 June, 5pm UK time) will be screened.

Betfred Super League – Round 15

Friday 10 June

Huddersfield Giants v Leeds Rhinos, 7.45pm KO

Salford Red Devils v Wigan Warriors, 8pm KO (Sky Sports)

Saturday 11 June

Catalans Dragons v Hull FC, 6pm KO/ 5pm UK (Sky Sports)

Sunday 12 June

Toulouse v Castleford Tigers, 3.30pm KO / 2.30pm UK

St Helens v Hull KR, 3pm KO

Wakefield Trinity v Warrington Wolves, 3pm KO

Betfred Super League – Round 16

Thursday 23 June

St Helens v Leeds Rhinos, 8pm KO (Sky Sports)

Friday 24 June

Warrington Wolves v Hull FC, 8pm KO (Sky Sports)

Wigan Warriors v Toulouse, 8pm KO

Sunday 26 June

Salford Red Devils v Wakefield Trinity, 3pm KO

Hull KR v Huddersfield Giants, 3.15pm KO (Sky Sports)

Castleford Tigers v Catalans Dragons, 3.30pm KO