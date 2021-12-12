Huddersfield Giants ready to climb a mountain as well as the table

Huddersfield Giants are set to live the high life as they continue the build-up to a Super League campaign which starts with a historic match in France.

The Giants will be Toulouse Olympique’s first-ever Super League opponents on Saturday, February 12.

The Sky Sports cameras will be present when Ian Watson kicks-off his second campaign as claret-and-gold coach.

The former Salford coach has bolstered his squad, with New Zealand hooker Danny Levi, signed from Brisbane Broncos, having recently flown into the UK.

Fellow internationals, halfbacks Theo Fages and Tui Lolohea and prop Chris Hill, are also on board.

And frontrower Nathan Mason is back at his first club after spells with London Broncos and Leigh.

Watson will this week take his squad to Snowdonia in North Wales for a team-bonding outward-bound trip.

A trek up the famous mountain, which tops 1,000 metres, is on the cards ahead of a hoped-for climb up the top-fight table after this year’s disappointing ninth-place finish.

Like Kiwi prop Seb Ikahihifo, second rower Ollie Roberts is back at Huddersfield after two seasons out on loan at Salford.

And the Ireland international, who is 27 on Christmas Eve, is aiming to be in the frame to face Toulouse.

“With its significance for the game in France, it’s got the makings of being a really big match,” he said.

“And it will be a big test for us, because they will have home advantages and all be right up for it.

“I’ve played over in France against Catalans, and the crowd there make it a great atmosphere.

“With it being the first Super League match for Toulouse, I’m sure their supporters will be making plenty of noise.”

The Giants have pre-season dates at Dewsbury (Saturday, January 15), at home to Batley (Sunday, January 23) and at Hull KR (Sunday, January 30).

