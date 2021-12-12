Richard Agar reveals ambition for Harry Newman after new Leeds Rhinos deal

Leeds Rhinos coach Richard Agar believes he is working with “one of the most sought-after players in both codes of world rugby” in Harry Newman.

And the Headingley chief is ready to help the 21-year-old centre continue to develop his game.

Newman has agreed terms with the Rhinos through to 2024 after exploring options in both Australia and rugby union.

The Academy product from Huddersfield, who had a year to run on his existing deal, followed Mikolaj Oledzki in committing to the club, with the 23-year-old England prop penning an extension to 2025.

Experienced fullback or halfback Richie Myler recently stretched his Headingley stay until 2024 and England Knights prop Tom Holroyd to 2025, with Leeds creating some long-term squad stability.

“Harry is an exceptional talent,” said Agar of a player who recovered from a double leg fracture sustained in 2020 to make 14 appearances last season, crossing for four tries and kicking two goals.

“He is highly motivated and highly ambitious. Harry sets the bar very high for himself and we feel he has the potential to scale the summits of our sport.

“It’s fair to say he’s been one of the most sought-after players in both codes of world rugby, so to secure him on a long-term deal is great news.

“There is still lots of development in him. His rise has been rapid but we all believe there is still huge potential for Harry to grow.”

Newman earned a place in the England squad for the game against France in October but had to stand down with an injury niggle. Oledzki, however, featured in the 30-10 win in Perpignan.

“As a club, we have a policy of rewarding success and Mik’s form over the last two years certainly warrants his new contract,” continued Agar.

“He has become one of the leading forwards in Super League and is at the core of our senior players and performers.”

Leeds will send a side to Hunslet to contest the Harry Jepson OBE Memorial Trophy on Sunday, February 6.

