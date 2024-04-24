Huddersfield Giants reject Super League rivals’ loan move for Olly Russell

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS have rejected an offer from a Super League rival to take halfback Olly Russell on a short-term loan deal.

Russell currently finds himself behind Adam Clune and Tui Lolohea in the pecking order at the John Smith’s Stadium, which has led to some calls for a potential loan move to gain much-needed game time.

With the 25-year-old being heavily linked with a move to Wakefield Trinity for 2025, it remains to be seen whether Russell whether will appear again in 2024 for the Giants.

However, Huddersfield head coach Ian Watson has revealed that Russell will be staying for the time being due to injuries within the Giants squad.

“We’ve had an enquiry about Olly Russell, I won’t lie about that,” Watson said.

“Olly’s a great kid and he deserves to be playing. We’ve had an enquiry but unfortunately for Olly we can’t allow him to go out on loan.

“He’s a high quality half-back and we need him at this moment in time because we have picked up a few niggles.”

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.