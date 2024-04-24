Super League refereeing appointments for round nine as Liam Moore gets big game with Chris Kendall’s absence explained

AN exciting round of Super League awaits us this weekend as round nine is upon us.
Tomorrow night sees St Helens host Huddersfield Giants at the John Smith’s Stadium before attention turns to Friday for the battle at the bottom of the table as Castleford Tigers take on London Broncos at The Jungle.
Elsewhere on Friday, Hull KR go up against Wigan Warriors as Catalans Dragons make the trip to Leigh Leopards.
On Saturday, Salford Red Devils host Warrington Wolves before Leeds Rhinos and Hull FC round things off on Sunday.
However, Chris Kendall will not be officiating any fixture this weekend with the referee away.
But, who will be refereeing those games?
St Helens v Huddersfield Giants
25th April, KO: 20:00
M Com: P. Smith
Referee: L. Moore
Reserve Referee: A. Moore
Touch Judge 1: W. Turley
Touch Judge 2: G. Jones
Video Referee: B. Thaler
Time Keeper: A. Mills
Castleford Tigers v London Broncos
26th April, KO: 20:00
M Com: G. Kershaw
Referee: J. Smith
Reserve Referee: N. Bennett
Touch Judge 1: C. Worsley
Touch Judge 2: R. Cox
Video Referee: M. Griffiths
Time Keeper: M. Hebblethwaite
Leigh Leopards v Catalans Dragons
26th April, KO: 20:00
M Com: A. Brown
Referee: A. Moore
Reserve Referee: A. Williams
Touch Judge 1: R. Thompson
Touch Judge 2: S. Ellis
Video Referee: J. Vella
Time Keeper: P. Taberner
Hull KR v Wigan Warriors
26th April, KO: 20:00
M Com: T. Randerson
Referee: T. Grant
Reserve Referee: L. Rush
Touch Judge 1: J. Roberts
Touch Judge 2: M. Craven
Video Referee: L. Moore
Time Keeper: M. Hawkes
Salford Red Devils v Warrington Wolves
27th April, KO: 15:00
M Com: K. Leyland
Referee: J. Vella
Reserve Referee: P. Brooke
Touch Judge 1: S. Mikalauskas
Touch Judge 2: N. Horton
Video Referee: T. Grant
Time Keeper: A. Smith
Hull FC v Leeds Rhinos
28th April, KO: 15:00
M Com: M. Hawkes
Referee: L. Rush
Reserve Referee: J. Kinsley
Touch Judge 1: D. Arnold
Touch Judge 2: D. Bowmer
Video Referee: J. Smith
Time Keeper: T. Randerson
Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.
Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.
Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.
League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.