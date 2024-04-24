Super League refereeing appointments for round nine as Liam Moore gets big game with Chris Kendall’s absence explained

AN exciting round of Super League awaits us this weekend as round nine is upon us.

Tomorrow night sees St Helens host Huddersfield Giants at the John Smith’s Stadium before attention turns to Friday for the battle at the bottom of the table as Castleford Tigers take on London Broncos at The Jungle.

Elsewhere on Friday, Hull KR go up against Wigan Warriors as Catalans Dragons make the trip to Leigh Leopards.

On Saturday, Salford Red Devils host Warrington Wolves before Leeds Rhinos and Hull FC round things off on Sunday.

However, Chris Kendall will not be officiating any fixture this weekend with the referee away.

But, who will be refereeing those games?

St Helens v Huddersfield Giants

25th April, KO: 20:00

M Com: P. Smith

Referee: L. Moore

Reserve Referee: A. Moore

Touch Judge 1: W. Turley

Touch Judge 2: G. Jones

Video Referee: B. Thaler

Time Keeper: A. Mills

Castleford Tigers v London Broncos

26th April, KO: 20:00

M Com: G. Kershaw

Referee: J. Smith

Reserve Referee: N. Bennett

Touch Judge 1: C. Worsley

Touch Judge 2: R. Cox

Video Referee: M. Griffiths

Time Keeper: M. Hebblethwaite

Leigh Leopards v Catalans Dragons

26th April, KO: 20:00

M Com: A. Brown

Referee: A. Moore

Reserve Referee: A. Williams

Touch Judge 1: R. Thompson

Touch Judge 2: S. Ellis

Video Referee: J. Vella

Time Keeper: P. Taberner

Hull KR v Wigan Warriors

26th April, KO: 20:00

M Com: T. Randerson

Referee: T. Grant

Reserve Referee: L. Rush

Touch Judge 1: J. Roberts

Touch Judge 2: M. Craven

Video Referee: L. Moore

Time Keeper: M. Hawkes

Salford Red Devils v Warrington Wolves

27th April, KO: 15:00

M Com: K. Leyland

Referee: J. Vella

Reserve Referee: P. Brooke

Touch Judge 1: S. Mikalauskas

Touch Judge 2: N. Horton

Video Referee: T. Grant

Time Keeper: A. Smith

Hull FC v Leeds Rhinos

28th April, KO: 15:00

M Com: M. Hawkes

Referee: L. Rush

Reserve Referee: J. Kinsley

Touch Judge 1: D. Arnold

Touch Judge 2: D. Bowmer

Video Referee: J. Smith

Time Keeper: T. Randerson

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.