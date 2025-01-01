Huddersfield Giants’ search for new stadium throws up potential venue share with fellow rugby league side

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS owner Ken Davy has reiterated his desire to build a new stadium for the Super League club.

The John Smith’s Stadium, build in 1994, has been home to both the Giants and football side Huddersfield Town since it opened, but the venue has become a point of contention in recent seasons for the rugby league club.

Despite having a capacity of 24,000, the Giants regularly fail to hit 5,000 at home games, with their average during the 2024 Super League season falling below that total.

At the end of the last campaign, Davy revealed that the West Yorkshire side had been exploring different avenues about potentially moving from the John Smith’s Stadium, with a new arena owned by the Giants on the agenda.

Now, Davy has insisted that the club is still looking to build a new stadium, with a potential stadium share with the Halifax Panthers at The Shay mooted whilst the work goes ahead.

“We can stay at the John Smith’s Stadium but with crowds between 4,000 and 7,000 we feel we are rattling around in a stadium designed for 24,000,” he said, per Huddersfield Hub. “A smaller one would be so much better to generate a real atmosphere.

“So, as fabulous as the John Smith’s Stadium is, we are looking to build a new venue and have been searching for a potential site for three years now.

“We’re exploring various options and are in close contact with Kirklees Council but one potential interim solution would be to go the The Shay Stadium in Halifax. I must stress this is purely speculative at this early stage.”

