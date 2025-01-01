Super League owner admits he has ‘at the end of his tether’ on potential stadium expansion after “swallowing lies”

CATALANS DRAGONS owner Bernard Guasch has admitted he is ‘at the end of his tether’ on the potential expansion of the Stade Gilbert Brutus after “swallowing lies” for ten years.

€15 million was outlined to be given to the Super League side back in February last year, which was said to help propel the Stade Gilbert Brutus into a new era.

The Dragons also confirmed in 2024 that the Guasch Stand would be demolished, with the existing Puig Aubert End then extended around the corner and all the way down the side up to the swimming pool end of the stadium.

The extension is being funded by the owners of the ground, but work has been delayed on building the new stand – something which Guasch is furious about.

Guasch told French publication L’Independant: “I am determined that this new stand is finally finalized. If the agreements between the local authorities, town hall, department and region are not finalized by January, I will get angry because I am at the end of my tether.

“The public has been waiting for 10 years and we have been swallowing lies and “being taken for a ride”, while investments are being made next door. Without this new stand, the club will not be able to grow.”

The 13,000-capacity stadium has been the home of Catalans since their inception into Super League back in the mid-2000s and it has seen three expansions – in 2005, 2007 and 2011.

