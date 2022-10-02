Huddersfield Giants’ Sebastine Ikahihifo backed to be among Super League’s top props

Ian Watson believes Sebastine Ikahihifo can be one of the best props in Super League.

The 31-year-old New Zealander last week signed a two-year contract extension to prolong his stay at Huddersfield Giants until the end of the 2025 season.

And Watson believes Ikahihifo, who he also coached at Salford Red Devils during a loan spell, is a big asset.

“It is brilliant that Seb’s staying with us for another two years,” said Watson.

“He’s an excellent individual to have in the team, his tough and explosive style suits us perfectly.

“He leads by example and gets on with his job, which is a great attribute to have and is a great asset in the squad.”

“His carries, his efforts on and off the ball and explosive running style are perfect for the kind of side we have, and at his best, he can be one of the best frontrowers in the competition.”

Huddersfield also confirmed the signing of outside back Jake Bibby last week from Wigan Warriors.

Bibby has spent the past three seasons at his hometown club Wigan, after starting off at Salford Red Devils.

In 2020 he won the League Leaders’ Shield and scored a try in the Grand Final, then he was part of the Warriors side that beat Huddersfield in this year’s Challenge Cup Final.

Now the 26-year-old will be playing in claret and gold for the next three years, having signed a contract until the end of the 2025 season.

“Jake has proven that he is a top-level performer that has competed at the top level in Grand Finals and Challenge Cup Finals throughout his career, and can offer us experience of those situations,” said Watson.

“He’s a great bloke and a very consistent, versatile player who works hard and will be a huge asset on both sides of the ball and will offers us a great deal of competition in the outside backs.”

