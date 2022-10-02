‘Why can’t we do five?’: Jack Welsby eyes further St Helens improvement

Jack Welsby believes St Helens have the potential to get even better and he has already set his sights on a fifth successive Grand Final win.

Welsby has been instrumental in their last three victories – he did not feature in the 2019 Grand Final – and he puts their success down to the Saints squad being a close-knit group of players.

The fullback or stand-off caused some controversy in the build-up to the Grand Final, saying that if Saints won, they would have to be considered the best team to ever play the sport, and he sticks to that belief.

“It’s really special, they are a pretty special bunch of lads,” said Welsby, who was last week named in England’s World Cup squad.

“I said in the week that’s it’s hard to argue that we are not one of the best, if not the best ever.

“I can’t say that I am shocked that we won, because we believe in ourselves and that is the main thing.

“We have quietly gone about our business. We have had a few defeats here and there, which is unusual for us. If we are worrying about a couple of defeats and saying that Saints aren’t the same team, then write us off at your peril.

“We had our backs against the wall. People have been writing us off and we’ve thought we are going to show you what sort of team we are, and we have gone and done that again. That is four in a row and there is a reason for it.

“There is a lot of improvement in us. I can’t think why we can’t do another one. We have that group and the mentality that we have done four, so why can’t we do five?”

