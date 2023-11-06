Huddersfield Giants set for pre-season boost on state-of-the-art training pitch

HUDDERSFIELD coach Ian Watson is ready to lead his new-look squad through pre-season on a new state-of-the-art 4G pitch.

The Giants have been leading the development of the Laund Hill community complex at Salendine Nook, between the town centre and the Outlane junction (number 23) of the M62.

The site will also underpin the expansion of Huddersfield’s women’s set-up, with the Super League team now turning professional and coming under the control of the main club rather than the Giants Community Trust.

James Westerby, who has been working as community development officer, has been appointed Huddersfield’s head of women’s rugby.

The Laund Hill complex, where sport has been played since 1874, already hosts the Giants’ women’s, as well as Academy and Reserve matches.

The men’s squad has been bolstered by a strings of signings after this year’s disappointing ninth-place finish.

Among them are three from the NRL – Parramatta Eels second row Jack Murchie and Newcastle Knights scrum-half Adam Clune on three-year deals and Sydney Roosters hooker Thomas Deakin on two-year terms.

Clune, 28, who has also been at St George Illawarra Dragons, is a replacement for Catalans-bound Theo Fages and will complement a halfback department already featuring Jake Connor, Olly Russell, Tui Lolohea and Kieran Rush.

“It looks like a really strong squad so I can’t wait to get over there and get among the playing group and staff and start working towards a successful 2024 season,” he said.

“Any time I sign with a team, the coach is always an important consideration.

“I had a few chats with Watto prior to signing and he got me really excited about being a part of the playing group and the club.

“As a halfback I think it is really important to have a good rapport with the coach so I am really excited to be working with Watto.”

St Helens forward Andre Savelio and Hull winger Adam Swift are also incoming, with squad numbers to be unveiled at a special event at Smile Bar on Wakefield Road, Huddersfield on Tuesday, December 5.

The above content is available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.