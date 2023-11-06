Catalans Dragons proud of ‘outstanding’ Grade A status

CATALANS DRAGONS have made the grade for their future in Super League, with a top-four spot in the IMG illustrative ratings for season 2025 and beyond.

Coach Steve McNamara made it his mission when he joined the club in 2017 to turn Les Dracs into a top-four side and now their regular appearances in the end-of-season play-offs (including two Grand Finals in the last three years) has been mirrored in their ranking by the RFL’s strategic partners.

McNamara told League Express: “It’s an incredible effort from everybody involved in the organisation, right from day one at the very start of the conception of the club.

“Unless you have been involved with the Catalans Dragons it is impossible to understand the complications and implications of everything else that is involved.

“For a club with our brief history to put itself into that position is outstanding and as coach in charge of the football side of the operation, for our team to be continuing to be challenging to win Challenge Cups and reach Grand Finals, it is crucial that we work side by side with the administration side of the cub.

“You simply cannot function at that high level without that level of co-operation.

“To be graded fourth is a massive credit to everyone involved in our organisation. To be recognised at that level, to be given a Grade A licence among the very top clubs in the game, you can’t ask for more than that.

“It’s up to us now to keep going and keep challenging on a consistent basis.

“You have to work hand in hand at a club if you are going to evolve in a positive direction. It’s clear that the administration and commercial side of the club are pushing forward and we as a playing group are doing the same.

“The best clubs do that, and we are in that vein now.”

The Dragons recently revealed in League Express record commercial figures and plan to extend their stadium, with the work to be completed in time for season 2026, which is the 20th anniversary of the formation of the club.

Meanwhile, McNamara has given his players a seven-week break but he will be at his desk long before they return.

He said, “We’ll have a short bout of training before Christmas, assemble the squad and set ourselves up for a really good January going into the new season.

“The planning is already in place but it’s important we spend some time away from each other to come back refreshed with new energy and ideas.

“I’ve got some meetings with our new coaching recruit Andy Last, who will himself bring new ideas and a freshness into the group.

“Matt Parr, our Performance Director, has been absolutely outstanding in the two years he’s been with us and he’s chomping at the bit to get us in shape for next season. But we do need that little pause to reinvigorate and get ready to go again.”

McNamara has also responded to rumours on social media that he might be in demand for a coaching role in the NRL, with leading journalist Tony ‘The Mole’ Adams suggesting that the Catalans’ chief could be heading down under.

McNamara said, “I’m not sure where these stories start but I’m on contract for next year with the Dragons, I’ve got a superb relationship with our club President Bernard Guasch and it’s so important to have that with the person that you work for.

“Bernard’s been awesome for me and I have a huge amount of respect for him. I hope that goes both ways. If we need to have a conversation at some point in the future, it’s only natural to have that, but I’m completely happy at Catalans.”

The above content is available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.