Huddersfield Giants set for welcome boosts ahead of Challenge Cup semi-final

Huddersfield Giants expect to have Adam O’Brien and Sebastine Ikahihifo back for their Challenge Cup semi-final clash against Hull KR.

Hooker O’Brien suffered concussion in Huddersfield’s Super League game against St Helens two weeks ago but is now clear to play.

Meanwhile, prop Ikahihifo broke his arm almost a month ago but is hoping to have the all-clear to return to action and come into contention this week.

“Hopefully we get Seb back,” said Giants head coach Ian Watson. “We just need to make sure that (his arm) is calcifying and if it is, we’re all good.”

Tui Lolohea and Chris Hill will return from suspension and Jermaine McGillvary is back in the frame after missing their win at Wakefield Trinity with the flu that struck much of the squad last week.

As a result Huddersfield’s squad looks in a good place going into the game, even with Matty English suspended.

Watson said: “We’ve got a good core of players coming back, and they should improve us.

“Having the flu, some injuries and suspensions, it’s actually helped freshen our group. We’re actually in a good position.”

The Giants boss also revealed the lengths that the club went to in order to manage the flu in camp as he reported an all-clear at the beginning of semi-final week.

“On Monday there was no real sign of it, it wasn’t like the week before where everyone had masks,” said Watson. “It looks like it’s gone, fingers crossed.

“It wasn’t worth it with the implications of what was coming up, so we played it safe.

“Anyone who had any sniffles or any kind of symptoms we just put a mask on them, made sure they were Covid tested and thankfully they were all negative.”