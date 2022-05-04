League Express Mailbag : Monday 2nd May

LET’S HEAR THE REFS, TERRY

In the League Express Mailbag we often read letters complaining about the Sky commentators’ tendency to talk too much.

Can I make a plea to them in one particular context.

In Friday night’s game from Warrington, at one point in the game I was trying to hear what the referee Robert Hicks was saying to the players, but Terry O’Connor insisted on talking over the referee and the result was that we couldn’t tell what Mr Hicks was saying.

Since the referees have been carrying microphones linked to the TV coverage of the game, I find as a viewer that it is informative to listen to what they are saying to the players.

From doing so, my opinion of referees has risen significantly. They almost always treat the players with respect and they explain their decisions using clear language, often delivered with good humour.

So can I make a plea to Terry and all the other members of the commentary team to pause for a few seconds when the referee is speaking to the players so that we can actually hear what they are saying.

David Evans, Blackburn

WELL DONE, JJB!

I was at Headingley on Friday night and I was pleased to see the Rhinos defeat the challenge of Hull Kingston Rovers in a very tight game.

It was Jamie Jones-Buchanan’s last game in charge as the interim coach of the side and he has steered us away from the relegation danger that a few weeks ago looked so serious.

I would like to pass on my thanks to Jamie, who is a Leeds man through and through, having played for the club for so many years and now a member of the coaching team.

I’m sure he will continue to be a great asset for the incoming Leeds coach Rohan Smith and I’m certain that one day Jamie will be the Leeds head coach in his own right.

Jim Wilson, Leeds

WELL DONE, GARETH!

I enjoyed reading the article in last week’s League Express about young Gareth Jones, who scored a try for Leigh in the Learning Disability Super League at Widnes and whose photograph went viral on social media.

That photo demonstrates that Rugby League is a sport that has many different facets, from superb athletes at the top end of the game to people with much more modest abilities in community clubs and playing different forms of the game.

But what they all share is a spirit and commitment to a great sport, which was exemplified by Gareth’s happiness in scoring his try and by the reaction of the spectators, from both Widnes and Leigh, who were obviously so happy to see him do it.

It should make us all realise that, despite its many faults that are so often highlighted by your Mailbag correspondents, that Rugby League really is a very special game that unites us far more than it divides us.

Ian Watkins, Wigan

WELL DONE, JACKSON!

Can I echo Martyn Sadler’s comments in last week’s issue (Talking Rugby League, 25 April) about Jackson Hastings and his impact on his new NRL club the Wests Tigers?

I’m a Salford supporter but also a keen watcher of the NRL and I’m delighted that Jackson has not only revitalised the Tigers’ prospects for the season, given his role in their two recent wins, but he has also been recognised in Australia as the thoroughly decent young man that we saw when he was at the A J Bell Stadium.

It’s great to see such a good guy doing so well.

John Kellett, Worsley

NOT WELL DONE, TONY!

I would just like to comment on our current coach, Tony Smith, who I rate very highly.

Having said that, I think he could have handled the current situation better.

He telephoned the club owner Neil Hudgell in America two minutes after telling the players that he would leave at the end of the season.

After all, Neil plucked him from oblivion to give him the job.

If that’s respect, I’ll eat hay with a donkey.

Reg Jackson, Hull

TIME FOR A SUPER TEAM

There was a poor crowd down for the Wakefield v Huddersfield game, which was not a great look for TV.

Wakefield were pretty abysmal as well.

With a population of 330,000 in the Wakefield area and the five teams of Wakefield, Castleford, Featherstone, Dewsbury and Batley, the maths does not add up. Someone needs to knock some heads together and amalgamate.

Straight away a few people will be up in arms, but ask yourself whether you are satisfied with your team’s performance and success.

Are you financially secure and viable?

Do you enjoy the relegation scraps?

Can you see a bright future? Or even a future!

Be honest …… Let’s make one super team and keep the juniors or even a semi-pro team in the lower leagues to maintain some identity.

It probably will not happen, but it should.

Reginald Grundy, Wakefield

EMPTY STANDS

As much as I love the sport, which we believe to be the greatest game, we are still stuck in that position of being seen as a northern M62 sport.

Wigan v Salford on Channel 4 was a good game well promoted by the channel.

But one wonders what viewers new to the sport would think when they see such empty stands, which is hardly a good look for the game.

Last week Sky were at Hull FC and again it was awful seeing so many empty seats, as when you see the likes of Huddersfield, with nearly four-fifths of the seats empty.

It doesn’t promote Rugby League as a successful sport.

I’m not sure what the answer is. Maybe the game as a whole should have kids for a quid.

Mike Wright, Hull

JAKE’S BEST POSITION

I’ve not heard anyone say it, but surely I cannot be the only one thinking it – Jake Connor to 13!

He has great hands and vision and weighs in at 98kg. Perfect!

On the other hand, he’s way too slow for a fullback or stand-off.

It could solve a problem for the national team.

Tony Hall, Hull

WELL, BLOW ME DOWN!

On reading Joshua Chapman’s report of the Keighley v Swinton match (League Express, 25 April) I was intrigued to read that things threatened to boil over as Agoro and Butt nearly came to blows.

Was this incident averted due to the restraint of the players involved or the aim of their intended blows?

If it was the latter, perhaps they should take tips from Charlie Graham and Jayden Hatton, who the report says exchanged blows later in the match.

David Hackford, Tadcaster

TIGER WOMEN DEPARTURES

Two years ago Castleford had a great team, but then the coach leaves and poaches the players.

This season more players have been poached and the team sinks in the Challenge Cup.

What is going on? For women’s teams to survive they need to develop own players, not destroy established teams.

It’s all very well to follow a coach you like, but what is left behind? I don’t know all the ins and outs but where is loyalty and team building?

Jon Wilkins, Leicester

EGOTISTICAL

Like many of your correspondents I have been impressed with much of Channel 4’s Rugby League coverage, that is until they showed the game between Wigan and Salford last Sunday, when we were treated to an audience with Martin Offiah pre-match.

The way Martin constantly spouted off about when he scored ten tries in a game whilst playing for Wigan against Leeds at Central Park beggared belief.

He failed to mention the fact that Gene Miles was his centre that day. The fact that he wasn’t the man of the match that day, despite his ten tries, speaks volumes.

Though a fervent Wigan supporter of many years, I was not very happy when he signed for us for an astronomical fee and always found him to be an egotistical glory hunter. I’m convinced we only signed him to prevent him going elsewhere.

On a positive note, Channel 4 has unearthed a great pundit in Kyle Amor.

Finally, I totally agree with the comments of Rachel from Keighley in last week’s League Express Mailbag about the constant griping about our referees on your letters page.

Get over it and move on!

Dave Hitchen, Wigan