Huddersfield Giants star hit with serious injury ahead of move to Super League rivals

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS have been hit with a major injury blow to in-form centre Esan Marsters.

Marsters, who will be joining the Salford Red Devils from 2025 on a three-year deal, suffered a knee injury in Huddersfield’s 22-18 loss to Catalans Dragons just before the international break.

Now, Huddersfield head coach Ian Watson has confirmed that the Cook Islands international will be out for around two months in a big blow for the Giants.

“Esan is out for a fair while,” Watson said.

“It could be up to eight weeks but it depends on how it heals as he is in a brace at the minute so we’ll see what happens.

“He’s done a meniscus and MCL-type injury. He did it in the game and tried to continue on as we were getting in the flow in the second-half (against Catalans).

“He tried to push through it but he got a knock and he couldn’t get back up from that.”

Ash Golding and Sam Hewitt will also miss Huddersfield’s trip to the Warrington Wolves tomorrow night with injury.

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast