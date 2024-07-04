Ex-Super League pair could be hit with mammoth bans after being referred to Tribunal

Following the latest round of Betfred Championship, Betfred League One, and Reserve, Academy and Scholarship fixtures, the Match Review Panel have issued the following sanctions:

Dec Patton (Featherstone Rovers) – Grade F Striking – Refer to Tribunal

Danny Addy (Featherstone Rovers) – Grade C Dangerous Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Gadwin Springer (Featherstone Rovers) – Grade C Dangerous Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Danny Craven (Oldham) – Grade E Foul and abusive language towards Match Official – Refer to Tribunal

Lewis Jagger (Huddersfield Giants Scholarship) – Grade D Head Contact – 2 Match Penalty Notice

Pauli Pauli (Doncaster) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice (Higher End)

Ben Kavanagh (Halifax Panthers) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – £125 Fine

Luke Bain (Wakefield Trinity) – Grade C Dangerous Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Franklin Pele (Bradford Bulls) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice (Higher End)

Nick Gregson (Widnes Vikings) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice (Higher End)

Tyler Hepple (Newcastle Thunder) – Grade C Dangerous Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Evan Lawther (Newcastle Thunder) – Grade C Dangerous Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Ryan Johnson (Midlands Hurricanes) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – £40 Fine

