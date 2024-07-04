Ex-Super League pair could be hit with mammoth bans after being referred to Tribunal

Following the latest round of Betfred Championship, Betfred League One, and Reserve, Academy and Scholarship fixtures, the Match Review Panel have issued the following sanctions:
Dec Patton (Featherstone Rovers) – Grade F Striking – Refer to Tribunal
Danny Addy (Featherstone Rovers) – Grade C Dangerous Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice
Gadwin Springer (Featherstone Rovers) – Grade C Dangerous Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice
Danny Craven (Oldham) – Grade E Foul and abusive language towards Match Official – Refer to Tribunal
Lewis Jagger (Huddersfield Giants Scholarship) – Grade D Head Contact – 2 Match Penalty Notice
Pauli Pauli (Doncaster) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice (Higher End)
Ben Kavanagh (Halifax Panthers) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – £125 Fine
Luke Bain (Wakefield Trinity) – Grade C Dangerous Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice
Franklin Pele (Bradford Bulls) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice (Higher End)
Nick Gregson (Widnes Vikings) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice (Higher End)
Tyler Hepple (Newcastle Thunder) – Grade C Dangerous Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice
Evan Lawther (Newcastle Thunder) – Grade C Dangerous Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice
Ryan Johnson (Midlands Hurricanes) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – £40 Fine
