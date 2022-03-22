Huddersfield Giants star Will Pryce discovers length of suspension

Huddersfield Giants halfback Will Pryce has been banned for ten matches following his red card against Hull FC.

Pryce was dismissed for a dangerous tackle on Connor Wynne in the second half of his side’s Super League defeat last Sunday.

The Match Review Panel graded the offence at Grade F, which carries a minimum eight-game punishment, with the charge sent to tribunal.

The tribunal has now handed down a ban of ten games, citing a preview dangerous throw during an Academy match against Bradford Bulls last May.

As well as the mammoth suspension, Pryce has also been fined £500.

Meanwhile, Wigan Warriors have been unsuccessful in their appeal against Kaide Ellis’ five-match ban for punching in their defeat the previous week at Catalans Dragons.