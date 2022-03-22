Pryce hit with massive suspension

Huddersfield Giants’ Will Pryce will be suspended for ten games following this evening’s independent disciplinary tribunal hearing.

Pryce was sent off for a dangerous throw during his side’s Betfred Super League match with Hull FC on Sunday and referred to tribunal by the Match Review Panel on a Grade F charge.

He had previously been found guilty of a dangerous throw during an Academy game against Bradford Bulls in May 2021. He is also fined £500.

The following players accepted Match Review Panel charges.

Jack Hughes (Warrington Wolves) – Late hit on passer: Grade A – 1 match

Brad Martin (Castleford Tigers) – High tackle: Grade C – 2 matches

Bayley Lui (Sheffield Eagles) – Late hit on passer: Grade A – 0 matches

Matty Marsh (York City Knights) – High tackle: Grade A – 0 matches

Nathan Mossop (Barrow Raiders) – High tackle: Grade A – 0 matches

Richards Nsemba (Wigan Warriors) – Late hit on passer: Grade B – 1 match

Mitchell Pearce (Catalans Dragons) – Dangerous throw: Grade C – 2 matches

Zane Tetevano (Leeds Rhinos) – High tackle: Grade B – 2 matches