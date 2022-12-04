Huddersfield Giants star Will Pryce to leave Super League side at the end of the 2023 season

HUDDERSFIELD Giants have confirmed that Will Pryce will leave the club at the end of the 2023 Betfred Super League season.

Pryce’s future has been up in the air for the best part of 2022, with speculation that he will be moving Down Under to join the Newcastle Knights.

Now, the 19-year-old’s move to the NRL has been confirmed – though his club hasn’t – for the 2024 season and beyond.

Huddersfield Giants Managing Director Richard Thewlis said “We have known for some time now via Will’s management and Will himself that he was set for a move in 2024 and we wish him every possible success.

“It feels better for all concerned to get the news out now rather than have endless speculation during the early part of next year when contracts can tend to form a large part of the media questioning at every clubs weekly press briefings.

“Will leaves in around a years time with our very best wishes for the future and we look forward to watching his progress down under. For our part we did of course want him to stay and gave him an opportunity to do so but his heart is set on a change of lifestyle and new challenge abroad.

“The key focus for Will now is to have a great pre-season with us and get ready to become an integral part of Ian Watsons 2023 plans. We believe we have an excellent squad and the opportunity and ability to push on again after last years successes.

“Whilst there is obvious disappointment at the club it is also a great accolade for Will to be offered an opportunity whilst so young and for the coaches involved in our player development model and indeed everyone here who has been involved with Will from his first a day as a 16 year old.”

Pryce is not the first Huddersfield youngster to make the move Down Under, with Dom Young joining Newcastle two years ago.