Huddersfield Giants star Will Pryce breaks silence on Newcastle Knights move following confirmation of Super League exit

WILL Pryce has spoken for the first time since his move away from Huddersfield Giants was confirmed at the end of the 2023 Super League season.

Pryce, 19, is one of the hottest prospects in rugby league and had been linked with a move to the NRL for most of 2022.

Now, that deal with the Newcastle Knights has been confirmed, with the teenage star calling it a ‘lifelong ambition.’

“To be honest with you it has probably been one of my lifelong ambitions really,” Pryce said.

“I have always watched the NRL since I was 11 or 12. Me and my dad would get up early in the morning in the UK to watch any big game, the Origin matches.

“It is the occasion, it is the big games, the calibre of players, the coaching you can get over there,. It is the full package really.

“I want to test myself and prove myself against the best.”

Pryce revealed that hemet up with Newcastle recruitment chief Clint Zammit earlier in 2022.

“I got a chance to meet up with Clint Zammit earlier on in the year – in February,” Pryce said.

“They really sold it to me. The direction the club is looking to go in the next few years and the long term plan … was really interesting to me.

“I got to speak to Andrew Johns, who is one of if not my favourite player of all time. He is looking forward to being able to work with me and that is a big factor why I wanted to go over.

“I want to go somewhere where I feel like it is a home away from home.”