Huddersfield Giants starlet joins Championship side as replacement for Leeds Rhinos-bound fullback Luke Hooley

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS youngster Aidan McGowan has made a Championship move ahead of the 2023 Super League and Championship seasons.

As a result of Leeds Rhinos signing Batley Bulldogs fullback Luke Hooley, the Bulldogs have moved quickly to bring in McGowan on a season-long loan.

In 2022, McGowan made seven appearances, scoring three tries for Dewsbury Rams in the Championship.

He now joins the Rams’ local rivals, Batley, for 2023, who will once again be pushing for the top end of the Competition after a strong 2022 which saw them reach the Million Pound Game, eventually losing out to Leigh Leopards, who claimed a Super League spot.

The young fullback will be looking to gain vital experience and game time with a Championship club after signing a new multi-year deal with the Giants.

Huddersfield Giants Managing Director said, “This is another good deal and opportunity for both player and club. We see Aidan as a having great potential to ultimately step up our Super League side and the top end of the Championship is the best place for him to continue his development next season.

“The reality here this year is we that have Will Pryce, Tui Lolohea and Jake Connor all of whom play the full back role and of course as Ian has said Kevin Naiqama also has experience there so Aidan’s opportunities would be limited. That said we have the right to recall if needed during the course of the year and Aidan will continue to train with us and learn off the likes of all the above and hopefully enjoy an injury free season in what will again, I am sure be a highly competitive and successful Batley side.”