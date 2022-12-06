Huddersfield Giants boss Ian Watson hints at a fourth potential fullback choice ahead of Super League 2023

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS head coach Ian Watson has outlined a fourth potential candidate for the fullback spot at the John Smith’s Stadium.

With Will Pryce – who will be moving to the Newcastle Knights ahead of the 2024 season – Tui Lolohea and Jake Connor in his ranks, there would perhaps be enough choices from Watson to choose from.

However, following the news that young fullback Aidan McGowan would be moving to the Batley Bulldogs on a season-long loan to fill in for Leeds Rhinos-bound Luke Hooley, Watson and Huddersfield Managing Director Richard Thewlis has revealed that Kevin Naiqama could also be considered as a fourth fullback choice.

Huddersfield Giants Managing Director Richard Thewlis said: “The reality here this year is we that have Will Pryce, Tui Lolohea and Jake Connor all of whom play the full back role and of course as Ian has said Kevin Naiqama also has experience there so Aidan’s opportunities would be limited.

“That said we have the right to recall if needed during the course of the year and Aidan will continue to train with us and learn off the likes of all the above and hopefully enjoy an injury free season in what will again, I am sure be a highly competitive and successful Batley side.”

It would be interesting to see Naiqama put on the fullback shirt, but it’s perhaps unlikely that it would get to that stage given the plethora of options currently available to Watson.