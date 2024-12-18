Huddersfield Giants’ Tom Burgess takes funny swipe at Jon Wilkin following salary cap comments

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS’ Tom Burgess has taken a funny swipe back at Sky Sports pundit following the latter’s comments on the club’s salary cap situation following the former’s signing.

Wilkin, on an episode of Sky Sports’ The Bench podcast, said back in November that he feels that Huddersfield need a lot more firepower than Burgess if they are going to make a dent in the top six next season.

In doing so, the former St Helens stalwart also claimed that Burgess is “blowing a big hole in the salary cap” at Huddersfield.

“He has come over from the NRL on a shedload of cash so Tom Burgess is blowing a big hole in the salary cap for Huddersfield,” Wilkin said previously.

“It’s a massive signing for Huddersfield but they got rid of their head coach last year and Luke Robinson is in charge now. Is Tom Burgess the answer?

“He is probably part of the answer but they need more than Tom Burgess if they are going to do anything this year.”

Now, Burgess has set the record straight, revealing the ruling which allowed Huddersfield to utilise the cap space surrounding Burgess’ capture.

“Warrington, I was in serious talks with them but they struggled a little bit with the salary cap – they didn’t have marquee player availability,” Burgess told League Express.

“Huddersfield came through. I am federation trained so I don’t count as much on the salary cap and that’s what we were able to do here at Huddersfield.

“Jon Wilkin made a comment about me blowing a hole in the salary cap so I thought I’d set it right!

“It’s a fair enough comment from him, everyone has their own opinions and I know Wilko so it’s a bit of banter!

“I think he needs to gets his facts right first though!”

