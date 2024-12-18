The book to buy to relive the 2024 rugby league season

It’s that time of year again! The annual Rugby League Yearbook is here, featuring everything you need to know about the season just gone. Co-editor DANIEL SPENCER takes you through five reasons why the 2024-2025 edition is simply unmissable for every fan of the greatest game.

The story of the season

Relive the highs and lows of a thrilling domestic campaign. Super League fans can enjoy an extensive month by month account of their season, expertly narrated by my co-editor Tim Butcher. From Hull KR’s opening night win over fierce rivals Hull FC to Wigan Warriors’ Grand Final triumph against the Robins under the Old Trafford lights, every game from every round is covered. If you’re a fan of a Championship or League One side, then a club by club summary of the league season, courtesy of Doug Thomson and Rugby League World’s own Lorraine Marsden, will be your first port of call. There’s also details of all the play-off action as Wakefield Trinity, Oldham and Hunslet finished the year in style.

Extended coverage of the expanded game

For the first time, there’s full records of the Women’s Super League in this year’s edition. Meticulously put together by my colleague Stephen Ibbetson, a breakdown of every result and player’s appearance details are in the club by club section. If you’re looking for a record of every individual match, that’s available too – with full team lists and statistics for all league, play-off and Challenge Cup elimination ties. Fans of York Valkyrie and St Helens will particularly enjoy having a record of the season, following their respective Grand Final and Wembley successes. For supporters of the rest of the teams, the club by club story of the campaign has also been extended. Also for the first time, there’s a chapter on the Wheelchair year as the story of Leeds Rhinos’ Grand Final triumph, as well as a double silverware haul for Catalans Dragons, is told.

International and Down Under in-depth

Outside of the British domestic scene, there’s plenty to get your teeth into as well. The ups and downs of the year Down Under are there to be relived, as Penrith swept to a fourth successive NRL Grand Final victory. The Panthers became only the third club to achieve this monumental feat (following St George in the 1950/60s and South Sydney in the 1920s) after overcoming Melbourne Storm in the showpiece decider in early October. There’s also play-off results and a full round-up on the rest of the clubs, including top try and point scoring details. To conclude the chapter, State of Origin is covered in-depth as New South Wales recovered from an opening game defeat to Queensland to win the series. Internationally, relive the victories by England Men against Samoa and France as well as the Women and Wheelchair sides’ progress in 2024. An extensive round-up of representative results at all levels is also included.

The very best photography

A stunning 16 page colour section shows off the highest quality photos of the 2024 campaign. Led by the always impressive work of SWPix, Dean Williams, Craig Hawkhead and NRL Imagery, there’s the best of the action from the Challenge Cup, Super League (regular season, Magic Weekend, play-offs and Grand Final), NRL, State of Origin, World Club Challenge, Championship, League One, 1895 Cup and Women’s Super League. Also featured is our choice of the five personalities judged to have had the biggest impact on the season, with outstanding images to accompany each one. Perhaps unsurprisingly Mikey Lewis was the first chosen, for the second successive year. The 23-year-old had a truly outstanding year – inspiring Hull KR’s run to the Super League Grand Final, featuring in all three Tests for England and scooping the 2024 Man of Steel award. Feisty, combative, strong, evasive, quick off the mark, Lewis is a player that fans of every club love to watch. At least when he is not playing against their own favourite team! See who else has been selected alongside the Robins’ talisman by picking up a copy – including an impressive record breaker, a fast rising star and an immensely popular coach.

Every fact and figure at your fingertips

As always, the most in-depth statistical section you can find anywhere rounds off the book. There’s a record of every player to have featured in Super League since 1996 and a list of every debutant who joined those ranks throughout the year. There’s details of all results, player stats and club records for every team in the top flight, as well as the same for Championship and League One sides. Full in-depth details of every game played across the men’s game are once again featured, including all team line ups and scoring information. Find out who Super League’s record holders are, as well as the key dates that shaped your favourite club’s season. Leading scorers in all competitions are also listed, along with all the essential league tables.

The 2024-2025 Rugby League Yearbook is out now and can be ordered by visiting www.totalrl.com/shop or calling 01484 401895.

First published in Rugby League World magazine, Issue 504 (January 2025)

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of Rugby League World

Click here for the digital edition available from Pocketmags.com to read on your computer, tablet or smartphone